Convicted NY Rapist Who Blackmailed Teens For Sex Photos Gets More Jail Time

Middletown resident Cameron McEwen was sentenced to 210 months (17½ years) in prison by US District Judge Philip M. Halpern after being convicted of receiving sexually explicit images of a minor through Snapchat — an offense committed while he was already on probation for a prior child sex crime, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Friday, Oct. 31.

Prosecutors said that in April 2023, McEwen used multiple Snapchat accounts to coerce a 16-year-old girl into sending explicit photos of herself. Before targeting the teen, McEwen allegedly threatened her 18-year-old friend by telling her he would leak her private photos and harm her if she didn’t find another victim to exploit. The friend then introduced him to the 16-year-old, whom McEwen manipulated and extorted for sexual content.

The FBI said McEwen used threats of exposure and violence to maintain control over his victims, demanding additional images and videos.

McEwen had previously been convicted in Orange County Court in January 2022 of second-degree rape for sexually assaulting a girl under 15. He was on probation at the time of the 2023 offenses.

In addition to his prison sentence, McEwen was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s New York and Alaska Field Offices, with assistance from the New York State Police Troop F, the Middletown Police Department, and the Ketchikan Police Department in Alaska.

The FBI urges anyone with information about McEwen or similar cases of child exploitation to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

