Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At College Event, Suspect In Custody (Update)

The shooting was at Kirk's planned rally at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10. It happened at around 12:10 p.m. MDT on the campus in Orem, which is about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Kirk was hospitalized in critical condition, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press. One shot was heard in the quad near the food court around 20 minutes after Kirk began speaking.

Utah Valley confirmed on social media that a suspect was in custody. The university is the largest in Utah, with nearly 47,000 students.

Video posted on social media shows Kirk being shot as he responded to an audience member. After the shot was fired, Kirk is seen leaning to his left before falling to the ground.

The co-founder of Turning Point USA was at Utah Valley as part of his "American Comeback Tour." His next college visit was scheduled for Colorado State University on Thursday, Sept. 18.

President Donald Trump wrote about the shooting on his social media platform Truth Social.

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot," Trump posted. "A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"

Vice President JD Vance also posted on social media, offering his support for Kirk.

"Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father," Vance wrote.

Democratic politicians also gave their best wishes to Kirk.

"This is so tragic," Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy wrote on Bluesky. "The endless horror of gun violence in this country should be unacceptable to all of us. And there can be no tolerance for political violence in America. I'm pulling for Mr. Kirk and thinking of his family and the survivors."

"The shooting of Charlie Kirk at a university is chilling & horrific," California Rep. Ro Khanna posted. "Political violence has no place in America. We all must reflect on how we can tone down the anger & hate that has poisoned our politics and be better citizens in a divided and aching nation."

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is "closely monitoring" reports of the shooting.

"Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected," Patel posted. "Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

Kirk's campus appearances have drawn protests and petitions from student groups critical of his conservative views. His events have been used to mobilize potential Republican voters.

This is a breaking story. Stay with Daily Voice for updates.

