Connecticut Dad Of 3, Youth Soccer Coach Killed In DC Crash Remembered For Faith, Conviction

The Salem dad of three young boys was one of 67 people killed when American Airlines Flight 5342 crashed into a Blackhawk helicopter in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 29. It is the deadliest aviation disaster in the US in more than 15 years.

He was returning home from Witchita, Kansas, and had a scheduled layover at Reagan National Airport.

Casey's loved ones created a GoFundMe to help his family as they navigate their new life without him. It has raised more than $12,000 by Friday evening, Jan. 31. A Meal Train fundraiser for the family has raised more than $87,000 of its $200,000 goal at the same time.

State Senator Martha Marx was the first to confirm Casey Crafton's death in a Facebook post. Since then, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and US Sen. Richard Blumenthal have praised the man for his commitment to his community.

Crafton served on the Salem recreation commission, was a member of the town's little league, and was a coach on the Montville Youth Soccer Club.

"Our small town is heartbroken by a devastating tragedy involving one of our beloved Little League members," the league said in a statement. "The Crafton family, deeply involved in all things Salem, has suffered an unimaginable loss."

A 2008 graduate of Bob Jones University in South Carolina, Crafton married his college sweetheart, Rachel.

The university's president, Josh Crockett, who was one of Crafton's professors, said he grieves the loss of his former student but finds comfort in the outpouring of support. In a statement, he called on the school's alumni to rally around Casey's family.

As believers, we are thankful for the hope that God gives to us. It is amazing to see and know His love and comfort during times such as these, and we take heart and rejoice in Casey’s heavenly gain. I know the BJU alumni will rally around this family and support them during this difficult time. On this side of Heaven there will probably never be complete understanding of this unmanageable loss, but we rest in the One Whose promises never fail and Who always cares for His own.

For more information on the GoFundMe, click here. To give to the Meal Train, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.