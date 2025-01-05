First-In-Nation Congestion Pricing Plan Takes Effect In Manhattan: Here's What To Know

You'll now be paying for it.

New York City has become the first city in the nation to implement a congestion pricing plan, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at reducing traffic in Manhattan’s busiest areas while funding crucial public transit improvements.

This plan went into effect on Sunday, January 5. It seeks to lower traffic congestion, improve air quality, and finance important upgrades to public transportation.

Key Details of the Plan

Toll Rates: Vehicles entering Manhattan below 60th Street will incur a toll starting at $9 per day.

Traffic Reduction: The initiative targets the Central Business District, where over 700,000 vehicles enter daily, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA).

Travel speeds in the area have dropped by 23% since 2010, from 9.1 mph to 7.1 mph.

Revenue from the congestion pricing will fund significant upgrades to New York’s public transportation system. Planned investments include:

Accessibility upgrades at over 20 subway stations

Modernized signal systems for subway lines

Hundreds of new electric buses

Extension of the Second Avenue Subway to East Harlem

The MTA says that congestion pricing will reduce traffic, leading to quicker trips. Public transit riders will also benefit from less congestion and faster commutes.

Exemptions to the Toll: Emergency vehicles, buses, vehicles carrying disabled individuals, and certain low-income commuters will be exempt from the toll.

The Federal Highway Administration approved this program in November.

