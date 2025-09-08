Confidence In Finding Jobs Hits Record Low Amid Weak Labor Market, Survey Says

Respondents in August said they believed they had a 44.9% chance of landing another job if they lost their current one, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations released on Monday, Sept. 8. That's the lowest level since the survey began in June 2013.

The decline was seen broadly, but hit hardest among workers with only a high school education. Expectations for the greater economy also weakened, with respondents saying there was a 39.1% probability the US unemployment rate will be higher in August 2026, up nearly two points from July and above the 12-month average.

The findings show a sharp reversal from the so-called "Great Resignation" of 2021 and 2022, when millions of workers quit jobs each month and quickly found new ones.

"Consumers are feeling down about job-finding opportunities, and those feelings are wholly appropriate," NerdWallet senior economist Elizabeth Renter told CNBC. "It's very difficult to find work right now and unlikely to get better any time soon. Employers aren't hiring much, so workers are stuck job-hugging, clinging to their current jobs because the market isn't favorable to job seekers."

The survey comes a few days after one of the weakest jobs reports in recent years.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported just 22,000 jobs added nationwide in August. Revised BLS data also showed 13,000 positions were lost in June, which was the country's first month of negative job growth since December 2020.

The August jobs report was the first since Trump fired former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, baselessly accusing her of creating a weak July jobs report for political reasons. To replace her, Trump has nominated E.J. Antoni, chief economist for the Heritage Foundation and a Trump loyalist who helped create Project 2025.

Trump's fury over BLS data stemmed from the revisions, which are made in every monthly report to update preliminary figures. Without evidence, Trump claimed McEntarfer "rigged" the jobs data to make Republicans "look bad."

Unemployment also ticked up to 4.3%, its highest level since July 2024. A broader metric, which includes discouraged workers and those with part-time jobs for economic reasons, climbed to 8.1% – the highest since October 2021.

ADP's National Employment Report showed private employers added just 54,000 jobs in August, about half of the 106,000 positions in its July report.

"The year started with strong job growth, but that momentum has been whipsawed by uncertainty," said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson. "A variety of things could explain the hiring slowdown, including labor shortages, skittish consumers, and AI disruptions."

Many economists expect the weakening labor market to cause the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the first time since December 2024 at the Fed's next policy meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.