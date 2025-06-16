Coney Island Comeback: Joey Chestnut Returning To Nathan's Hot Dog Contest

Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut will compete in the 2025 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. The annual Independence Day tradition will be held on Friday, July 4.

Chestnut announced his return in an Instagram post on Monday, June 16.

"This event means the world to me," Chestnut posted. "It's a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life."

Major League Eating celebrated the 16-time champion's return.

"Welcome back to Coney. 🙌," MLE replied.

Chestnut won the Nathan's contest almost every year from 2007 to 2023. His only loss in that span came in 2015, when rival Matt Stonie pulled off a stunning upset.

The 41-year-old Indiana native was banned from the 2024 competition after signing a sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, a plant-based competitor to Nathan's. Rather than chow down at the Fourth of July contest, Chestnut faced longtime rival Takeru Kobayashi in a Labor Day showdown streamed live on Netflix.

Chestnut swallowed 83 hot dogs to the 66 eaten by Kobayashi, who has been banned from the Nathan's event since 2010 after refusing to sign an exclusive contract. The event failed to live up to the hype of the Coney Island competition that celebrates Americans' love of hot dogs on the Fourth of July.

In his return announcement, Chestnut addressed his ban.

"While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs," he said. "To be clear: Nathan's is the only hot dog company I’ve ever worked with. I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I’m grateful we’ve been able to find common ground."

Chestnut still holds the Nathan's record of 76 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes, set in 2021. According to MLE, he also has dozens of world records in competitive eating, including asparagus, boysonberry pie, chicken wings, funnel cake, gyros, hard-boiled eggs, Philly cheesesteaks, and Twinkies

The main Nathan's hot dog contests are usually broadcast at noon on ESPN2, with other events streaming on the ESPN app on the morning of July 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.