CT Trainer Dies During MrBeast Challenge: Here's What Reportedly Killed Him

Tyler Wall, a 38-year-old physical trainer originally from Southington, became a central figure in a high-profile MrBeast video where a participant was challenged to lose 100 pounds in a year to win $250,000.

Wall worked closely with Madj, a friend of the YouTube star, who was sequestered in a facility filled with gym equipment and healthy meals. Tyler became not just his coach, but his teammate and friend. Wall cheered him on, exercised with him, and even jumped into giant piles of cash.

But at Day 85 of the challenge, Madj received devastating news: Wall had died unexpectedly. According to Newsweek, his death was ruled accidental and caused by mitragynine toxicity.

Mitragynine, a psychoactive compound found in the kratom plant, is increasingly linked to fatal overdoses in the U.S., especially when combined with other substances, according to a forensic case report presented by the University of Missouri. The compound acts on the central nervous system through monoamine and mu-opioid receptors, and while its lethal dose remains unclear, reported post-mortem levels have ranged widely from 20 to over 4,000 ng/ml.

Madj broke down in the video after hearing the news, but refused to quit.

"We're not pulling the plug on this," he told the producer. "I can't let (Wall) down."

He didn’t. He finished the challenge in just 178 days.

At the end of the video, a tribute appears: "In loving memory of Coach Tyler Wall, a true source of kindness and inspiration ♥"

The video’s description echoes that emotion:

It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Coach Tyler Wall. Coach Wall was a remarkable individual whose kindness and genuine spirit touched all who knew him. His loss has left our hearts heavy with grief.Following this tragic news, we reached out to Coach Wall’s family to determine whether this video should be shared. With grace and wisdom, they expressed that Tyler would have wanted his message of hope and positivity to continue reaching others, even in his absence.

Back home, Wall’s loved ones are honoring that message and raising money to celebrate his life. A GoFundMe launched by his sister has raised more than $27,000, well above its $20,000 goal. The extra funds will go into an educational trust for his niece and nephew, whom he adored.

"He was a loyal friend, with true depth of love and passion for his people," his sister, Kaitlyn Lindsay, wrote. "You were his people.

"The world was his playground, and you were his playmates, his lovers, his homies, his best friends, his family. There are oceans of shattered hearts, running currents throughout the world."

