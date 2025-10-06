Community Rallies For 'DQ Sisters' After $450K Settlement Over NY Wage Law Violations

Patty DeMint and Michelle Robey, affectionately known to employees as the “DQ Sisters,” own the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Medford and have long been described as surrogate mothers, mentors, and champions for people seeking second chances, according to a GoFundMe.

“They’ve pulled off Christmas miracles for employees’ kids, quietly paid for funerals, celebrated graduations, and lifted us up through struggles big and small,” employee Tammy Gonzales wrote.

DeMint and Robey have also made the restaurant a “second chance” company, hiring people with disabilities, those recovering from addiction, and even individuals with felony records who needed a fresh start.

“For many of us, this place was the only door that opened when every other one was shut,” Gonzales wrote.

But the sisters were blindsided by a class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 over how frequently they paid employees.

The case centered on New York’s “Frequency of Pay” law, which requires manual workers to be paid weekly. DeMint and Robey paid employees every two weeks, a practice they said was standard in the industry and even approved by their payroll company.

Still, the lawsuit alleged serious labor violations, and the sisters were eventually forced to settle out of court for $450,000. Of that, more than $300,000 went to attorneys’ fees, while about 200 former employees in the class action each received less than $200.

“It was ridiculous to us because we knew we paid every employee every dime that they were owed,” Robey told CBS New York.

The sisters’ battle wasn’t without impact: in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a change to the law that prevents similar lawsuits from hitting other small businesses. Now, businesses that pay every other week only owe interest on the late wages.

But the reform came too late to help DeMint and Robey, who must now shoulder the settlement cost.

"I am happy for other small businesses who won't have to go through this," Robey told CBS New York. "We still have to pay a half million dollars, and it's an expensive lesson."

The GoFundMe aims to help the sisters keep the Medford Dairy Queen open.

“If you’ve ever been touched by their generosity, enjoyed a cone or a Blizzard made with love, or simply believe in standing up for good people in a bad situation, please donate if you can and share this far and wide,” Gonzales wrote.

“Let’s keep the lights on, the soft-serve flowing, and the spirit of the DQ Sisters alive in Medford.”

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.