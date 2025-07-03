Commercial Vehicle Strikes Overpass On Route 17 In NY, Forces Closure

According to an announcement by New York State Police at around 4 p.m., the crash happened on Thursday when the vehicle hit the Greenwich Avenue overpass on Route 17 eastbound near Exit 124 in Goshen.

All eastbound lanes of Route 17 were shut down, and traffic is being diverted at Exit 122A. Greenwich Avenue has also been closed, with detours currently in place. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, expect delays, and use caution if traveling nearby.

Authorities have not yet said if anyone was injured in the crash or how long the closures will last.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

