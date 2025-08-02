Comedian Matt Rife Becomes ‘Legal Guardian’ of Annabelle Doll, Warren Family’s Haunted Items

The comedian took to social media to announce that he and content creator Elton Castee have "officially purchased" the home and museum of the Warren family in Monroe, Connecticut, which includes their "entire haunted collection" — as well as the infamous Annabelle doll.

Rife made it official in what he dubbed an "INSANE ANNOUNCEMENT."

"I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren’s home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next (five years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend (Castee)," he posted.

A self-proclaimed paranormal enthusiast, Rife said that now that they are in possession of the Connecticut property, they plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours, "so you yourself can experience and learn all the haunted history surrounding this amazing place."

He called it "a super random purchase," while praising some of his favorite films.

"If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted," Rife explained. "You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time."

Rife called his new purchase "one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history."

"Ed and Lorainne Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time, The Conjuring House, Amityville Horror..." he wrote.

In total, Rife and Castee's new collection includes upwards of 750 paranormal artifacts. It is unclear when the house will be open to guests, though the comedian teased that it will be "soon."

“This might be the most important and prominent piece of paranormal history in the world. Ed and Lorraine Warren are who took demonology and ghost hunting and paranormal investing and made it mainstream,” Rife said in the TikTok.

“I know a lot of you guys don’t know (what) any of this means whatsoever, but if you follow ghost stuff, this is about as big as it gets.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.