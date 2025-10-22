'Good Tenants' Colin Jost, Pete Davidson Pay $10K+ Monthly To Dock Failing Ferry, Shipyard Says

The pair purchased the John F. Kennedy ferry in 2022, planning to transform the 277-foot vessel into a luxury entertainment space with six bars, two restaurants, hotel rooms, and a concert venue, according to a Monday, Oct. 20 report from the New York Times. Once capable of carrying more than 3,000 passengers daily between Staten Island and Manhattan, the boat has since been sitting still on the Kill Van Kull tidal strait, the report says.

The project has become a money pit, the new report says citing a June lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York by Nicoletti, Hornig, Namazi, Eckert & Sheehan. The suit alleges that “Titanic 2 has failed and refused to pay its outstanding obligations” totaling $13,500.

Steve Kalil, president of Caddell Dry Dock & Repair, declined to specify exactly how much the comedians pay in dockage fees but confirmed to Daily Voice that it’s at least $10,000 per month. He told The New York Times that the figure is actually “on the low side.”

Even so, Kalil described Jost and Davidson as “very good tenants.”

He noted it’s unusual for a vessel to remain at his shipyard for so long without undergoing repairs.

“We’re not in the business of being a landlord,” Kalil said. “That’s the only reason it would be unusual.”

The longest a vessel has ever stayed there, he added, was six years — a crane that only recently returned to California.

Earlier this year, Jost poked fun at the saga during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

“Financially, it’s going great," he said. "I mean, we are printing money. It is our own money, it’s ferry bucks... It’s basically docked. It’s not going to drift into Manhattan or anything, it’s fine."

Jost then admitted the project spiraled quickly.

“This is why idiots should not be allowed to do things,” he said. “There are so many immediate decisions you have to make among creating a financial entity.” He added that they’d named the project ‘Titanic 2’ “on a call,” which somehow made it into a legal contract — and later learned they needed insurance “because it’s a giant death trap boat.”

