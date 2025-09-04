Cold Front To Trigger Separate Rounds Of Storms After Prolonged Dry Stretch

Thunderstorms are lining up to deliver the first real soaking the region has seen in a while.

The shift in the weather pattern will arrives as a cold front approaches from the west, promising to snap a stretch of dry conditions across the interior Northeast.

The first round of thunderstorms is expected to roll in Thursday night, Sept. 4 into Friday, Sept. 5, with a second surge of showers and storms targeting the area on Saturday, Sept. 6.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday will feature more of the same: dry skies and seasonable temperatures during the day, though clouds will begin to increase by late afternoon.

Rain is set to move in from the south to the north Thursday evening, bringing with it the potential for scattered thunderstorms overnight.

Friday, Sept. 5, will offer a brief respite, with mainly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures before the next wave arrives.

Saturday, Sept. 6, brings a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., along with patchy morning fog and gusty winds up to 20 mph.

By Saturday night, forecasters put the chance of rain at 70 percent, with up to half an inch of precipitation possible.

The wet weather will be welcome news for many, especially in the interior Northeast, where August rainfall totals fell well below historical averages, according to AccuWeather.

The stormy pattern will finally let up by Sunday, Sept. 7, with drier, cooler air settling in and temperatures dipping to the low seventies.

After weeks of parched landscapes, these back-to-back rounds of rain promise much-needed relief, and a reminder that September weather can be anything but predictable.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.