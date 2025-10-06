Cold Front To Bring Soaking Rain, Possible Flooding, End Streak Of Summerlike Heat

Temperatures that soared into the 80s across parts of the Midwest and Northeast will tumble by as much as 20 degrees when the front moves through Tuesday, Oct. 7, into Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The National Weather Service says widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms will arrive with the system, which could produce localized flooding and ponding on roadways during morning commutes.

According to the Weather Service, rainfall totals are expected to reach at least half an inch across much of the region, with a 30 to 60 percent chance that amounts top one inch.

“The extended stretch of dry, summerlike conditions will soon be coming to an end as a cold front is set to sweep in conditions more typical for early October this week, along with some rain,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

The front will push east through Wednesday morning before ushering in cooler air. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs will settle into the 50s, 60s, and lower 70s — far more typical for early fall.

AccuWeather meteorologists say the shift will finally bring relief to drought-stricken areas that have seen little rainfall since mid-summer. But while the upcoming rain will be welcome, it will not be enough to erase long-term dryness across the Midwest and Northeast.

