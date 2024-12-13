Fair 30°

Cold Air Mass Will Be Followed By Separate Precipitation Chances: Here's Timing

A cold air mass that will linger into the start of the weekend will be followed by an active weather pattern that bring multiple rounds of precipitation.

The cold air mass will continue Friday, Dec. 13, and into the first half of the weekend on Saturday, Dec. 14.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Areas in the interior Northeast could see up to 3 inches of snowfall Sunday, Dec. 15 into Monday, Dec. 16.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Both Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14 will be brisk and dry. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

The first round of precipitation will come on Sunday, Dec. 15. Most locations will see rain either during the day or at night, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas in the interior Northeast could see up to 3 inches of snowfall and icy conditions from the system that will linger into Monday, Dec. 16. (Click on the second image above.)

There will be rain throughout the day on Monday and the high temperature will be in the mid-40s, and over 50 degrees farthest south.

Rain and showers will continue until around midday on Tuesday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

