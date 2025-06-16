Cocaine, Over $2.3K In Cash Seized From Rockland Home: 2 Arrested, DA Says

The raid happened Thursday, June 12, at a home in Haverstraw, following a narcotics investigation by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force, the Rockland DA's Office announced on Monday, June 16.

Inside the house, officers found a chunky white substance weighing more than half an ounce that tested positive for cocaine, along with $2,306 in cash, according to District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II.

The two people inside—Victor Esteban, 37, and Yohelina Camilo, 34—were arrested and each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Despite the serious charges, the offenses are considered non-qualifying for bail under New York law, meaning both suspects were released on their own recognizance after being arraigned in Haverstraw Town Court, prosecutors said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.