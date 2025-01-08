Cocaine, Firearm Seized As Agents Uncover Secret Drug Dealing Den, Dutchess DA Says

Michael S. Birney, 32, was taken into custody on Sunday, Jan. 5, after Drug Task Force Agents located him near Hooker Avenue and South Hamilton Street. Birney was arrested without incident, according to the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office.

Birney's arrest comes nearly a month after those of Stephen Bai and Angela Martinez, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Birney had been under investigation by the Drug Task Force, which executed a search warrant at a Robinson Lane address in East Fishkill on Dec. 20, 2024. During the search, agents seized an illegal firearm, ammunition, and more than two kilograms of cocaine. Authorities say Birney used the location to store, manufacture, and distribute narcotics.

Birney has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for possessing a loaded firearm, a class C violent felony. He is also charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, including one for intent to sell, both class B felonies.

Birney was arraigned in the Town of East Fishkill Justice Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $150,000 cash bail, $750,000 bond, or a $1,000,000 partially secured bond. Authorities say additional charges related to the investigation are expected to be filed in the coming days.

Anyone with information about narcotics-related crimes in Dutchess County is encouraged to contact the Drug Task Force’s confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or via email at Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

