CNN Anchor Announces Husband's Death In Heartbreaking Post

Camerota, who was born in Shrewsbury, NJ said on Friday, Sept. 20 on Instagram that her husband, Tim Lewis, died on July 27, 2024 — two years after being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Lewis' obituary on the Harding Funeral Home website says that he and Camerota live in Westport, CT.

"I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim," Camerota's post reads. "He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps."

Camerota's family launched a fundraiser in Lewis' memory.

"This month would have been our 23rd wedding anniversary," Camerota continued. "I feel incredibly lucky to have had such a deep, committed, loving partnership for the time we had."

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Camerota recently penned her book "Combat Love," which explores her tumultuous teenage years in New Jersey, and her then-strained relationship with her mother.

Lewis' obituary remembers him as a Kansas City native, returning often to root for the Chiefs and visit old friends, before enrolling in college at Yale University.

He had a deep passion for volunteer work and community service, recently having served as Westport's soccer commissioner, and previously coached his kids' sports teams.

He had a "long, successful" career in private equity and business consulting, serving as a principal a The Keystone Group, then CRG Partners, and Atlantic Street Capital, his obituary continues. He then made partner at Southfield Capital, a position he held for 10 years.

In addition to Camerota, Lewis is survived by his twin daughters, Ale and Cessa, his son Nate, his parents Karen and Stan, his sister and brother, Catherine and John, their spouses, Alex and Suzanne, his nieces Sadie, Zoe, Sasha, nephew Eli, and brother-in-law Andrew, his obituary says.

