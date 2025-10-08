Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Closure On Busy Rockland Road To Last Hours For Emergency Repairs, Police Say

A busy roadway in Rockland County is closed to northbound traffic as crews work to repair a damaged utility pole, police said. 

The closure is at the intersection of North Little Tor Road and New Hempstead Road in New City. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
According to the Clarkstown Police Department, North Little Tor Road (Route 33) at New Hempstead Road (Route 80) in New City was closed Wednesday morning, Oct. 8, to allow Orange & Rockland Utilities to conduct emergency repairs.  

The closure, which began around 10:30 a.m., is expected to last for up to eight hours, police said.

During the work, residents and businesses in the area may experience intermittent power outages, according to police. Clarkstown officers are at the scene helping direct traffic while utility crews make repairs.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the road reopens later in the day.

Police said they will post updates once the work is complete and traffic can resume as normal.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

