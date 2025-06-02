Cleaner From Rockland Stole $13K Ring From HV Home, Police Say

Rosa Celmira Tene Guallias, 26, of Spring Valley, was arrested on Friday, May 31 and charged with third-degree grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft, which happened in Yorktown, the Yorktown Police Department announced on Monday, June 2.

Officers were dispatched at 1:15 p.m. to a Yorktown residence after a report of a missing ring. During their investigation, police identified Tene Guallias—who had been working in the home as a cleaner—as a suspect, the department said.

Police say she was found in possession of the ring, valued at $13,000, without the homeowner’s permission or knowledge.

She was taken into custody, processed at Yorktown Police Headquarters, and later arraigned in court.

Tene Guallias was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, June 5 at 6:00 p.m.

