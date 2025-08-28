Claire's Closing 18 NY Stores, 290+ Nationwide After Bankruptcy Filing: See Which Ones

The well-known children's jewelry and ear-piercing retailer released a list of the 291 locations that are shuttering in a bankruptcy court filing on Monday, Aug. 25. That includes 71 Claire's and Icing stores across the Northeast.

The closures add to the financial pressure facing the mall chain, which filed for bankruptcy earlier in August. Claire's is working to restructure nearly $500 million in debt by December 2026, Bloomberg reported.

Columbia, Maryland-based Ames Watson, a private holding company, has agreed to acquire the North American business and intellectual property for Claire's. The deal is awaiting court approval.

Claire's CEO Chris Cramer previously said the deal was meant to keep the brand alive through restructuring.

"As we continue through our restructuring proceedings, our team has worked tirelessly to explore every option for preserving the value of the Claire's business and brand," said Cramer. "We are glad to reach this definitive agreement to sell a portion of our North America operations to Ames Watson and maximize the value of our company for all our stakeholders. I would again like to extend my gratitude to every Claire's employee who has continued to show up for our customers during this challenging time for our business."

Here are the Claire's stores closing in the Northeast:

Connecticut

Waterbury

Waterford

Delaware

Wilmington

Maine

Freeport

Maryland

Bel Air

Gaithersburg

Lavale

Westminster

Wheaton

Massachusetts

Berlin

Boston

Cambridge

North Attleboro

Northborough

Peabody

New Hampshire

Newington

North Conway

New Jersey

East Brunswick

Mays Landing

Paramus

Vineland

Westfield

New York

Bay Shore

Bayside

The Bronx

Brooklyn – 86th Street

Brooklyn – Gateway

Brooklyn – Ralph Drive

Dewitt

Hicksville

Levittown

New Hyde Park

Manhattan – Broadway

Oneonta

Orchard Park

Patchogue

Queens

Riverhead

Shirley

Pennsylvania

Bensalem

Dubois

Easton

Gettysburg

Hazelton

Homestead

Indiana

Johnstown

Lancaster

Philadelphia – Franklin Mills

Philadelphia – Roosevelt Mall

Philadelphia – Cottman Avenue

Pittsburgh

Plymouth Meeting

State College

Stroudsburg

Washington

York

Virginia

Alexandria

Christiansburg

Here are the Icing stores closing in the Northeast:

Connecticut

Manchester

Delaware

Newark

Maine

South Portland

Maryland

Baltimore

Columbia

New Jersey

Deptford

Wayne

New York

Victor

Virginia

Chesapeake

Dulles

Fredericksburg

Harrisonburg

Claire's, which previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018, still operates more than 2,700 stores in 17 countries, but continues to face competition from newer jewelry and piercing chains.

