Claire's Closing 18 NY Stores, 290+ Nationwide After Bankruptcy Filing: See Which Ones

The well-known children's jewelry and ear-piercing retailer released a list of the 291 locations that are shuttering in a bankruptcy court filing on Monday, Aug. 25. That includes 71 Claire's and Icing stores across the Northeast.
The closures add to the financial pressure facing the mall chain, which filed for bankruptcy earlier in August. Claire's is working to restructure nearly $500 million in debt by December 2026, Bloomberg reported.
Columbia, Maryland-based Ames Watson, a private holding company, has agreed to acquire the North American business and intellectual property for Claire's. The deal is awaiting court approval.
Claire's CEO Chris Cramer previously said the deal was meant to keep the brand alive through restructuring.
"As we continue through our restructuring proceedings, our team has worked tirelessly to explore every option for preserving the value of the Claire's business and brand," said Cramer. "We are glad to reach this definitive agreement to sell a portion of our North America operations to Ames Watson and maximize the value of our company for all our stakeholders. I would again like to extend my gratitude to every Claire's employee who has continued to show up for our customers during this challenging time for our business."
Here are the Claire's stores closing in the Northeast:
Connecticut
- Waterbury
- Waterford
Delaware
- Wilmington
Maine
- Freeport
Maryland
- Bel Air
- Gaithersburg
- Lavale
- Westminster
- Wheaton
Massachusetts
- Berlin
- Boston
- Cambridge
- North Attleboro
- Northborough
- Peabody
New Hampshire
- Newington
- North Conway
New Jersey
- East Brunswick
- Mays Landing
- Paramus
- Vineland
- Westfield
New York
- Bay Shore
- Bayside
- The Bronx
- Brooklyn – 86th Street
- Brooklyn – Gateway
- Brooklyn – Ralph Drive
- Dewitt
- Hicksville
- Levittown
- New Hyde Park
- Manhattan – Broadway
- Oneonta
- Orchard Park
- Patchogue
- Queens
- Riverhead
- Shirley
Pennsylvania
- Bensalem
- Dubois
- Easton
- Gettysburg
- Hazelton
- Homestead
- Indiana
- Johnstown
- Lancaster
- Philadelphia – Franklin Mills
- Philadelphia – Roosevelt Mall
- Philadelphia – Cottman Avenue
- Pittsburgh
- Plymouth Meeting
- State College
- Stroudsburg
- Washington
- York
Virginia
- Alexandria
- Christiansburg
Here are the Icing stores closing in the Northeast:
Connecticut
- Manchester
Delaware
- Newark
Maine
- South Portland
Maryland
- Baltimore
- Columbia
New Jersey
- Deptford
- Wayne
New York
- Victor
Virginia
- Chesapeake
- Dulles
- Fredericksburg
- Harrisonburg
Claire's, which previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018, still operates more than 2,700 stores in 17 countries, but continues to face competition from newer jewelry and piercing chains.
