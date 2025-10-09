Circumcised Boys Twice As Likely To Be Autistic, Robert Kennedy Claims

Poll Have You Reconsidered Using Tylenol Following Trump and Kennedy's Comments? Yes No I don't know Submit Vote View Results Current Results Have You Reconsidered Using Tylenol Following Trump and Kennedy's Comments? Yes 11%

Kennedy made the claim during a televised Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Oct. 9.

"There are two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism," Kennedy told President Donald Trump. "It’s highly likely because they’re given Tylenol."

Kennedy did not cite a source for the claim, but it appears to reference a 2015 study in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine that examined autism rates among Danish boys under 12, according to Newsweek.

The study found a correlation between circumcision and autism diagnoses but did not show a causal link.

The comment comes two weeks after Trump, joined by Kennedy and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, claimed there was a connection between acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, and autism spectrum disorder.

"I would say don’t take Tylenol if you’re pregnant," Trump said. "And when the baby is born, don’t give it Tylenol."

Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, responded, saying studies have found "no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and fetal developmental issues."

Medical experts have reaffirmed the drug’s safety. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists maintain that acetaminophen remains safe during pregnancy when taken as directed, according to USA Today.

Dr. Zeyan Liew of the Yale School of Public Health said there are no definitive studies linking acetaminophen to autism.

Kennedy acknowledged that the science isn’t settled and said he has authorized further studies to explore a possible link. Still, he claimed the evidence is too strong to ignore, adding that the “precautionary principle” should apply and that any mother who continues to take the drug during pregnancy is “irresponsible.”

Many pediatricians and researchers strongly disagree, noting that acetaminophen is one of the few medications pregnant women can safely take for fever or pain.

Trump added that pregnant women should "tough it out."

