Cinco De Mayo 2025: Where To Get Free Food, Margarita Specials, Five Days Of Deals

Cinco de Mayo falls on Monday, May 5. Not to be confused with Mexican Independence Day on September 16, the holiday marks Mexico's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862 – more than 50 years after the end of Spanish rule.

The holiday has grown into a celebration of Mexican American culture in the US, with plenty of companies offering deals and promotions. If you want to support smaller restaurants, be sure to look up your local favorites to see what they're offering.

Here are national and regional deals you can also find for Cinco de Mayo:

Chipotle's Digital Burrito Hunt

Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving out more than $1 million worth of burritos through a new Roblox game. The chain will launch the "Ingredient Quest" experience at 6 p.m. EDT on May 5.

The first 50,000 players to collect all 53 virtual ingredient cards inside the "Burrito Builder" game will win a free entrée in real life.

"Our fans love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our real ingredients," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief brand officer. "This year, we're giving the Roblox community the opportunity to compete for free Chipotle and learn more about what makes our brand unique along the way."

Chipotle will also offer free delivery on its app with the code "DELIVER" during the first five days of May. From Saturday, May 3, through Cinco de Mayo, guests can use the code "CINCO25" to get free chips and queso blanco.

Moe's Double Holiday

Cinco de Mayo will be a big day for Moe's Southwest Grill, since the holiday also happens to fall on "Moe's Monday." On May 5, anyone who buys an entrée will get a free side of queso.

Rewards members can also get free queso with the weekly "Moe's Monday" deal. The promo offers a burrito or bowl, chips, and salsa for $7.99 – or $9.99 with a drink.

The first 20 guests in each location will also score a free T-shirt while supplies last.

Bubbakoo's BOGO Deal

At Bubbakoo's Burritos, any entrée you buy on May 5 will get you another one for free. The freebie can be used between Tuesday, May 6, and Sunday, May 11.

The emerging Mexican fusion chain started in 2008 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. It has since grown to more than 100 locations in 15 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Qdoba Caters

Qdoba is using Cinco de Mayo to highlight its catering specials with taco kits and hot bars. Kits come with flame-grilled chicken, beans, rice, and toppings like guacamole, bringing food to celebrations at home, offices, or anywhere else.

Margaritas Offers Giveaways

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant also has deals throughout the first five days of May. Some specials include $5 margaritas and several beer discounts, along with $6 appetizers on Saturday, May 3, to celebrate the Kentucky Derby.

The restaurant chain will have several giveaways, including a chance to win a trip to Mexico on Sunday, May 4. The first 50 guests at each location on Cinco de Mayo get a free T-shirt.

On the Border's Drink Specials

On the Border is offering $5 margaritas daily on the first five days of the month. The specials feature a new flavor each day, including mango, sangria, and strawberry.

7-Eleven's Burritos And Beer Deals

7-Eleven is bringing the fiesta to its convenience stores with sizzling deals from Laredo Taco Company.

On May 5, customers can grab a buy-one-get-one-free burrito, along with free chips and queso. Through the 7NOW delivery app, orders of $20 or more are 50% off for Cinco de Mayo.

Speedway and 7-Eleven Rewards members can also get $3 off large packs of Mexican beers like Modelo, Corona, and Dos Equis.

