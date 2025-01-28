'Chopped' Star Chef Bringing Asian Fusion Cuisine To Nyack With Second Restaurant

Chef Chris Holland is preparing to open Katrina Kita in early spring 2025. Chef Holland has also appeared on other Food Network shows like "Alex vs. America" and "Guy's Grocery Games".

The new restaurant promises a menu packed with Holland's signature Asian-inspired small plates and tacos.

The location will be a sister location for Chef Holland's restaurant in Sparkill named Kantina.

"In Japanese culture, the phrase dumplings over flowers emphasizes sustenance over the superficial," Kantina's website said. "It’s in our logo, and it’s our goal: to serve up just really good food that fills the belly, with killer drinks to match."

Kantina's menu features types of Asian fusion tacos like sushi rolls, Korean fried chicken, and Mongolian beef. There are also extensive drink options, including a "secret" cocktail menu called the "Liquid Love Lounge".

Chef Holland opened the original Kantina in Sparkill's historic Depot Square in October 2022.

