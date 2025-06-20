Partly Cloudy 78°

Chocolate Candy Products Pulled From Shelves Nationwide

Two chocolate products sold at stores nationwide have been recalled due to a labeling issue that could pose a serious health risk for some consumers.

The recalled nonpareil, semi-sweet chocolate products: White Seeds (top), and Christmas Seeds.

 Photo Credit: FDA
The affected items — semi-sweet chocolate nonpareils made by Lebanon, Pennsylvania-based Weaver Nut Company — were distributed across the United States and sold at retail and grocery outlets. The recall covers both white-seed and Christmas-colored versions of the popular candy.

The problem? Some packages contain a hidden ingredient not disclosed on the label: milk.

That omission could be dangerous for people with milk allergies, who face a risk of severe or potentially life-threatening reactions. No illnesses have been reported to date.

According to a company announcement, the issue came to light after a wholesale customer flagged a shipment misaligned with updated product specifications. Lab testing later confirmed the presence of milk.

The affected lot numbers include:

Christmas Seeds: 204206, 204207, 204208, 204209, 204212, 224225

White Seeds: 204214-RL, 204214, 204215, 224221, 224222, 224223, 135215, 135216, 135217, 135220, 135221, 145204, 145205-1, 145207-1, 145210-1

Customers with the impacted products are urged not to consume them and should return the items for a full refund. Questions can be directed to Weaver Nut Company’s customer service team at (717) 738-3781, ext. 122.

