Chill, Snow, Repeat: Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Dramatic Winter Swings

The 2025–26 season is shaping up to be a rollercoaster of cold snaps, snowstorms, and dramatic temperature swings, Farmers’ Almanac says in its annual prediction.

The message is clear: winter is coming, and it’s not holding back. The 2025–26 outlook calls for a season marked by “chill, snow, repeat,” with widespread wintry weather and dramatic shifts expected across much of the US.

While winter officially begins with the solstice on Sunday, Dec. 21, the Almanac warns that cold and snow could arrive as early as September in some regions.

A significant cold snap is expected to grip much of the country in mid-January, followed by another deep freeze in mid-February.

Snow lovers in New England can look forward to frequent storms, while the Atlantic Coast will see a mix of rain and snow. The Mid-Atlantic region, particularly mountainous areas, is also forecast to receive a healthy dose of snow.

The Farmers’ Almanac, which has been forecasting weather for over 200 years, bases its predictions on a proprietary formula that considers everything from sunspots to lunar cycles.

However, it’s important to note that there are two main “Farmers’ Almanacs”: the Farmers’ Almanac and The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Each uses its own unique methodology, often resulting in different forecasts. The Old Farmer’s Almanac, first published in 1792, has not yet released its annual winter prediction.

