Child Porn Distribution: Rockland Man, 52, Now On Home Detention, Officials Say

Jason J. Traina of Rockland County appeared in court on Friday, Jan. 31, on a charge of distribution of child pornography, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Traina was originally charged in Iowa following an investigation conducted by both the Rockland DA's Office and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. His arrest was first announced by the Southern District of Iowa.

Following his appearance in the Southern District of New York on Friday, Traina was released on conditions of home detention and location monitoring.

He now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in jail and a maximum prison term of 20 years.

"This arrest demonstrates my Office's unwavering commitment to protecting innocent children from exploitation," Walsh said of the arrest, adding, "Parents should be aware that CSAM materials are easily sent across the country and it’s very important to speak with your children about the dangers of speaking to people on the internet."

