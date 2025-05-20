A Few Clouds 59°

Child Porn Arrest: Man Had Images, Videos Of 6-Year-Olds In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A 57-year-old Orange County man is facing felony charges following an investigation into the possession of child sexual exploitation material depicting kids as young as 6, police said.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police (NYSP)
Mark Sturdevant of Pine Bush was arrested on Thursday, May 15, and charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16 years of age, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, May 20. 

According to investigators, a probe uncovered evidence that Sturdevant had images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children, including victims as young as six years old. 

Authorities executed a search warrant at his residence on the day of the arrest, where the disturbing material was reportedly found.

Sturdevant was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Crawford Town Court on Monday, June 2, at 6:00 p.m. 

