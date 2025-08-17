Child Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Home In NY: State Police

Troopers with the New York State Police in Fonda responded to the crash on Keyser Lake Road at about 4:36 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, authorities said in a release.

Investigators determined that a vehicle was backing down the driveway when it lost control, crashing into the home and striking the child who was standing outside. The child sustained fatal injuries, police said.

The driver has been fully cooperative with the investigation, which remains ongoing, according to state police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.