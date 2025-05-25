Mostly Cloudy 62°

Child Found Wandering LIE While Parents Sat Drunk In Running Car: Cops

A man and woman were arrested after police say they were found intoxicated in a running vehicle while their child wandered alone along the Long Island Expressway on Sunday, May 25.

Police lights.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Express Drive North, between exits 64 and 65, according to Suffolk County Police

Police responded to several 911 calls reporting a young child walking alone along the roadway. Officers located the 7-year-old girl unharmed. Her parents — Victor Dominguez, 37, of North Bellport, and Inosencia Hernandez-Barranco, 35, of Central Islip — were found unconscious inside a 2023 Nissan Pathfinder with the engine running, police said.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

Dominguez was charged with:

  • Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger (Leandra’s Law)
  • Driving While Intoxicated
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Hernandez-Barranco was charged with:
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Both were held overnight for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

