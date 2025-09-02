Chemical Vapor Cloud, Third-Alarm Fire Prompts Hazmat Response At NY Film Studio Property

A chemical vapor cloud triggered a third-alarm fire response at a Westchester film studio property, city officials said.

The incident happened at 134 Woodworth Ave. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at around 12:30 p.m., according to the Yonkers Fire Department and Deputy Director of Communications Lisa Reyes.

Reyes said the chemical release created a vapor cloud that set off multiple alarms. The incident was isolated to one pallet of materials. Fire companies are ventilating the building and using protective equipment to collect a sample of the product.

The incident involves bleach, Yonkers Police said.

There are currently 10 fire companies working on the blaze, with visibility of the smoke from the roof. No civilian injuries have been reported, Reyes said.

Woodworth Avenue and Ravine Avenue remain closed between Union Place and Ashburton Avenue. Authorities are asking residents nearby to stay indoors until further notice and urging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

The property is home to 4Wall Entertainment’s LED studio, which is part of Great Point Studios in Yonkers.

