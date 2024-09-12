Check That Lotto Ticket: Lucky Hudson Valley Player Wins $120K

The prize-winning ticket was sold In Ulster County at the Sunoco Food Mart on Broadway in Kingston.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Sept. 11, New York Lotto drawing are 3-18-19-41-53-57 and Bonus Number 24. Lotto officials said the winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number.

To win the Lotto jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59.

Lotto drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 8:15 p.m.

