Charges Dropped Against NJ Mayor, But Congresswoman Now Faces Federal Assault Case

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said her office agreed to dismiss Mayor Baraka’s misdemeanor charge of trespass “for the sake of moving forward.”

“The citizens of New Jersey deserve unified leadership so we can get to work to keep our state safe,” Habba said. “The dismissal against the mayor is not the end of this matter.”

Habba confirmed her office is now focused on Congresswoman McIver, who she says “assaulted, impeded, and interfered with law enforcement” at Delaney Hall, an ICE detention facility in Newark.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the Appropriations Act dictates that lawmakers are allowed at DHS-operated immigration detention centers without prior notice for the purpose of conducting oversight.

“That conduct cannot be overlooked by the chief federal law enforcement official in the State of New Jersey,” Habba said. “It is my Constitutional obligation to ensure that our federal law enforcement is protected when executing their duties.”

Habba said she had “persistently made efforts to address these issues without bringing criminal charges” and gave McIver “every opportunity to come to a resolution,” but McIver declined.

“No one is above the law — politicians or otherwise,” Habba said. “Now we will let the justice system work.”

The U.S. Attorney also invited Mayor Baraka to tour Delaney Hall in person, promising to “personally accompany the mayor so he can see that firsthand.”

McIver’s attorney, Paul J. Fishman, a partner at Arnold & Porter and former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, sharply criticized the decision.

“The decision to charge Congresswoman McIver is spectacularly inappropriate,” Fishman said. “She went to Delaney Hall to do her job. As a member of Congress, she has the right and responsibility to see how ICE is treating detainees.”

Fishman claimed ICE agents escalated a peaceful inspection into chaos and called the prosecution “an attempt to shift the blame for ICE's behavior to Congresswoman McIver.”

“In the courtroom, facts — not headlines — will matter,” he added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.