Change In Weather Pattern Will Be Followed By New Storm Chance Over Labor Day Weekend: Timing

A late-August burst of heat and humidity will be followed by a change in the weather pattern as cooler and comfortable air arrives before the chance for a new round of storms over Labor Day weekend.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
According to the National Weather Service, conditions will dry out entirely toward mid-morning on Thursday, Aug. 29, setting up a cooler, more pleasant afternoon.

It will be mainly cloudy, with some peeks of sun and high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Friday, Aug. 30, will be partly to mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the low 70s. 

The storm chance will come on Saturday, Aug. 31. It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

The window for storm activity is from early in the afternoon through the evening and into the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 1.

Skies will gradually clear on Sunday morning, leading to a partly sunny day with high temperatures in the low 80s.

The outlook for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2, calls for mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the mid-70s, and comfortable conditions. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Look for more of the same on Tuesday, Sept. 3, with plenty of sunshine and temps in the low to mid-70s.

