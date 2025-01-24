Fair 25°

Cha-Ching! $1M Lottery Prize Claimed By Hudson Valley Man

A Hudson Valley man has a million more reasons to be smiling.

Sullivan County resident Greig Quick, Jr., of Ferndale, claimed a top prize on the $1,000 a Week for Life scratch-off game, New York Lottery said. The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million.

Quick snagged the lucky ticket in Woodbourne, at the Citgo located at 463 Main Street.

After paying Uncle Sam his cut, he walked away with $689,977.

School districts in Sullivan County received more than $13.7 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds in fiscal year 2023-24, lottery officials said.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

