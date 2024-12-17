CEO Murder: Stunning Poll Shows Shift In Views Among Young Americans

The poll highlights a sharp generational divergence on the issue.

A total of 41 percent of voters aged 18-29 find the killer’s actions acceptable, 24 percent somewhat acceptable and 17 percent completely acceptable), while 40 percent find them unacceptable.

Noting that 68 percent of voters overall reject the killer’s action, Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said the results show shifting societal attitudes among the youngest electorate.

In contrast, a strong majority of Americans over 30 condemned the execution-style killing in Manhattan on Wednesday, Dec. 4 as unacceptable.

Maryland native Luigi Mangione, age 26, who has been charged with second-degree murder, is facing extradition to New York after being apprehended in Pennsylvania.

While the poll did not delve into motivations, it aligns with rising frustrations over corporate greed and financial barriers within the healthcare system.

The findings mark a significant moment in public opinion and signal a growing divide between age groups on topics of morality, justice, and systemic discontent.

Emerson College conducted the poll between Tuesday, Dec. 10 to Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, surveying 1,200 registered voters nationwide. The margin of error is +/- 2.8 percent.

For the full results, visit Emerson College Polling.

