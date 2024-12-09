CEO Murder: 26-Year-Old Being Held In Pennsylvania In Connection To Manhattan Case

The man was reportedly located in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 280 miles away from New York City and about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh.

The NYPD is sending detectives to Altoona to interview the man, who is 26 years old, according to ABC 7 New York.

The was in possession of similar-type gun as the one used in the assassination-style killing outside the Midtown Manhattan Hilton on Wednesday, Dec. 4, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

A customer at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona called 911 after seeing the man there, according to The New York Times.

A hand-written manifesto criticized healthcare companies for putting profits above care was found on the man, according to The Times.

Law enforcement officials said the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" were written in Sharpie on the 9mm shell casings recovered at the scene of Thompson's targeted murder, authorities said.

They could be connected to the so-called "three D's of insurance," made by opponents of the health insurance industry, and the lead-in to the title of the 2010 book, "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It."

The same fraudulent New Jersey identification that police suspect the man used to check into a hostel on the Upper West Side 10 days prior to the murder was presented by the man to officers in Altoona, according to a senior law enforcement official, as reported by The Times.

Authorities are investigating whether the weapon used in the murder was a veterinarian's gun, typically employed to euthanize farm animals, which requires reloading after each shot, as the suspect was seen doing during a surveillance video of the shooting.

Investigators believe that after the killing, the suspect fled a few blocks north to Central Park, where he then took a cab to a bus terminal near the George Washington Bridge. The man being questioned arrived in Altoona on a Greyhound bus, a senior law enforcement official told the Times.

In addition to the gun, manifesto, and fake ID, Altoona Police also seized a laptop from the man, ABC 7 reports.

