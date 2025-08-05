Fair with Haze 75°

Cell-Phone Video Shows Small Plane Plunge Into Ocean Off Atlantic Coast

A beach packed with vacationers turned into an impromptu rescue scene when a single-engine plane splashed down just yards off the Atlantic Coast, all of it caught on cell-phone video.

The incident occurred Saturday, Aug. 2, near Oak Island, North Carolina (outlined in red), near Wilmington.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Facebook via Mark Finkelstein
The incident happened Saturday, Aug. 2, near Oak Island, North Carolina.

Pilot Mark Finkelstein told WECT in Wilmington, NC he was 20 minutes into a routine flight when the engine began failing

Realizing he could not stretch the glide to nearby Cape Fear Regional Jetport — and seeing crowds on the sand — he aimed for open water beside the town pier.

“I wasn’t focused on what I was going to do as a result of the crash, I was focused on the training and what I felt I needed to do,” the 17-year aviator said. 

Oak Island’s Beach Safety Unit was already handling another water call and reached the downed aircraft within moments. 

Finkelstein, the only person on board, climbed out with a cut on his leg and no other serious injuries, officials said.

In a post on Facebook on Monday night, Aug. 4, Finkelstein wrote, "Must have been a slow news day! Air Finky's water landing makes ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir."

Witness video shared on social media shows the aircraft descending steeply, skimming a wave, then pivoting onto its belly amid a burst of spray — a dramatic reminder, rescuers said, of the value of pilot discipline and rapid emergency response.

