Cell-Phone Video Shows Small Plane Plunge Into Ocean Off Atlantic Coast

The incident happened Saturday, Aug. 2, near Oak Island, North Carolina.

Pilot Mark Finkelstein told WECT in Wilmington, NC he was 20 minutes into a routine flight when the engine began failing.

Realizing he could not stretch the glide to nearby Cape Fear Regional Jetport — and seeing crowds on the sand — he aimed for open water beside the town pier.

“I wasn’t focused on what I was going to do as a result of the crash, I was focused on the training and what I felt I needed to do,” the 17-year aviator said.

Oak Island’s Beach Safety Unit was already handling another water call and reached the downed aircraft within moments.

Finkelstein, the only person on board, climbed out with a cut on his leg and no other serious injuries, officials said.

In a post on Facebook on Monday night, Aug. 4, Finkelstein wrote, "Must have been a slow news day! Air Finky's water landing makes ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir."

Witness video shared on social media shows the aircraft descending steeply, skimming a wave, then pivoting onto its belly amid a burst of spray — a dramatic reminder, rescuers said, of the value of pilot discipline and rapid emergency response.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.