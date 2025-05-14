CBS Unveils Fall Schedule, ‘NCIS’ Tuesdays, ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff

Tuesday will be devoted to its three “NCIS” shows, the original, “NCIS: Origins” and “NCIS: Sydney,” while Friday will see “Fire Country,” its spinoff “Sheriff’s Country” and the new “Blue Bloods” spinoff, “Boston Blue,” starring Donnie Wahlberg.

CBS raised eyebrows earlier when it canceled its two FBI spinoffs “FBI: International and “FBI: Most Wanted” and the Queen Latifah drama, “The Equalizer.”

The fall schedule is:

Sunday

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm Tracker

9 pm The Road

Monday

8 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm DMV

9 pm FBI

10 pm CIA

Tuesday

8 pm NCIS

9 pm NCIS: Origins

10 pm NCIS: Sydney

Wednesday

8 pm Survivor

9:30 pm The Amazing Race

Thursday

8 pm Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

8:30 pm Ghosts

9 pm Matlock

10 pm Elsbeth

Friday

8 pm Sheriff Country

9 pm Fire Country

10 pm Boston Blue

SATURDAY

8 pm Drama encores

9 pm Drama encores

10 pm 48 Hours

