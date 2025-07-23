CBS ‘FBI’ TV Show Filming To Close Rockland County Road: Here's When

According to Rockland County officials, the Congers Road Causeway between Ridge Road and Stonewall Lane in the Town of Clarkstown will be shut down to all traffic during filming on:

Thursday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m;

Friday, July 25, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

A signed detour route will be in place to guide drivers around the closure.

The show FBI, created by the Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, follows agents in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It regularly films in and around the New York City metro area.

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes during the posted times.

