CBS ‘FBI’ TV Show Filming To Close Rockland County Road: Here's When

A stretch of road in Rockland County will be closed for parts of two days this week as crews film scenes for the hit CBS drama FBI, officials announced. 

The Congers Road Causeway in Clarkstown will close for a film production. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

According to Rockland County officials, the Congers Road Causeway between Ridge Road and Stonewall Lane in the Town of Clarkstown will be shut down to all traffic during filming on:

  • Thursday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m;
  • Friday, July 25, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

A signed detour route will be in place to guide drivers around the closure.

The show FBI, created by the Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, follows agents in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It regularly films in and around the New York City metro area.

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes during the posted times.



