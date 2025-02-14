CBS, 20+ Channels Stay On YouTube TV Temporarily After Deal With Paramount (Update)

Google and Paramount Global have reached a short-term extension to keep Paramount's channels available for YouTube TV users. The sides needed to finalize a deal by Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 p.m. EST to avoid channels from being lost.

Google posted about the temporary deal, while a Paramount spokesperson confirmed it to Variety.

"We appreciate your patience as we continued to negotiate on your behalf," Google said on its website. "We also value Paramount's partnership and willingness to work towards an agreement."

Neither side has disclosed the length of the short-term deal.

The agreement keeps Paramount channels, including CBS and CBS Sports Network, available to subscribers, along with any past library recordings. The dispute, if unresolved, could lead to a blackout of other major channels such as BET, Comedy Central, and MTV.

Paramount has argued that its proposed long-term agreement is fair.

"The comprehensive deal Paramount is proposing would continue our relationship with YouTube TV, enabling them to give you access to our leading broadcast and cable networks at a fair price," the company said before the short-term agreement. "YouTube TV is prioritizing their own interests over a fair agreement."

YouTube TV countered that it’s trying to prevent price hikes.

"We've been working hard to reach a fair agreement with Paramount that allows us to keep their channels, including CBS and CBS Sports, on YouTube TV without passing on additional costs to our subscribers," YouTube TV said. "Unfortunately, despite our good faith negotiations, we haven't been successful yet. We understand how disappointing and disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy on YouTube TV."

These Paramount channels may be removed from YouTube TV if the dispute isn't resolved:

BET

BET Her

CBS

CBS Sports Network

CMT

Comedy Central

Comet TV

Dabl

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV2

MyNetwork TV

NewsNation

Nick Jr.

Nick Toons

Nickelodeon

Paramount

Pop

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

Teen Nick

Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas

TV Land

WLNY-TV New York 55

WPSG-TV Philly 57

WSBK TV38 (Boston)

VH1

YouTube TV has promised subscribers an $8 credit if Paramount channels go dark. Customers can stream Paramount content through Paramount+, which starts at $7.99 per month.

According to Forbes, YouTube TV had more than 8 million subscribers at the end of 2023 and is on track to become the largest pay-TV service by 2026.

