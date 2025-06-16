Caught: Suspect In Double Murders Captured After 43-Hour Minnesota Manhunt

Vance L. Boelter, age 57, now faces second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder charges, according to a criminal complaint after his arrest late Sunday night, June 15.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a press conference Boelter's arrest came after "two sleepless nights" in the state and what he described as a "complex and dangerous manhunt" involving hundreds of law enforcement officers from federal, state, and local agencies.

About 20 SWAT teams reportedly deployed drones to track Boelter as he maneuvered through a wooded region outside Minneapolis, following a tip received by authorities indicating his presence in the vicinity.

Authorities had established a perimeter in a large wooded area where Boelter had abandoned a car.

Authorities say he crawled toward officers before being handcuffed, and that he was armed when taken into custody.

Boelter is scheduled to appear in court early Monday afternoon, June 16.

A hit list was reportedly found in the police-type vehicle Boelter allegedly left in the driveway of the home of Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman, age 55, and her husband, Mark, who were shot and killed early Saturday morning, June 14, in Brooklyn Park, located about 11 miles north of Minneapolis.

"One man's unthinkable actions have altered the state of Minnesota," Walz said. "Melissa Hortman was the core of who our values were. She had a hand in so many things that happened."

Authorities say Boelter, a lifelong Minnesota resident, then shot Democratic Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their home in another Minneapolis suburb, Champlin. Both had surgery and are expected to survive.

Boelter's arrest came about 43 hours after the shootings.

"Boelter exploited the trust our uniforms are meant to represent," Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said. "That betrayal is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge with honor and responsibility."

The hit list had about 70 names, according to CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst Jon Miller.

He stated that it included numerous politicians, other state legislators, government officials, several mayors, medical clinics that apparently provide abortion services, and pro-choice groups.

According to ABC News, the hit list named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, and another Democrat, Minnesota US Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Locations outside the state were also on the list, Miller reports.

With the arrival of police to another representative's home, the suspect was caught by surprise, and engaged in gunfire with officers, Miller said.

Authorities say he also was wearing a badge, vest, and taser.

Boelter was appointed twice to the nonpartisan Governor’s Workforce Development Council — first in 2016 by former Gov. Mark Dayton and again in 2019 by Walz. He last worked on the council in early 2023, according to KSTP, ABC 5 in St. Paul.

There were fliers in Boelter's car referencing a "No Kings" rally, CBS reports. All the "No Kings" events scheduled in Minnesota on Saturday were canceled.

