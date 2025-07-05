Cattle Crisis: What’s Fueling Record-High Beef Prices In America

Beef prices have hit an all-time high in the US, driven by a mix of short supply, steady demand, and mounting costs across the cattle industry.

According to the American Farm Bureau and industry economists, the national cattle inventory is now the smallest it’s been since 1951.

Many ranchers reduced herd sizes — or left the business entirely — after years of drought, inflation, and rising interest rates made farming unsustainable.

Add in strong consumer demand and the result is tight supply pushing prices ever higher, especially for ground beef.

Despite cost hikes, grill-happy shoppers are still buying, which economists say could keep the pressure on through July and beyond.

It’s not just drought or dwindling herds. Input costs like feed and fuel remain high. High interest rates are also squeezing producers who rely on loans to operate.

To make matters worse, a new 10 percent tariff on some imported beef could push prices even higher. Most US imports come from Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand, and those lean cuts are key to blending with fattier domestic beef.

While more beef is being imported to offset domestic shortages, tariffs may slow that flow.

Meanwhile, efforts to rebuild cattle herds will take years, and require major investments many producers can’t afford.

Experts say there’s no quick fix. As one analyst put it: uncertainty does not incentivize growth.

