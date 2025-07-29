Cash App Makes Group Payments Easier With Apple, Google Pay: Here's How

Cash App has launched a new group payment feature called pools, the Block-owned app said in a news release on Tuesday, July 29. Organizers can collect money in seconds, even from people who don't use the app, by accepting contributions through Google Pay and Apple Pay.

The feature has rolled out to a limited number of users, with wider access expected soon.

"Cash App has always made sending money between friends and family feel effortless, and we know that many of our customers already use the platform as a way to collect payments from groups," said product design head Cameron Worboys. "With pools, our customers now have a dedicated, easy-to-use solution for group payments: they can start a pool to collect the money in seconds, and then instantly transfer the funds to their Cash App balance when it's time to pay."

Group organizers often have to juggle multiple apps to collect payments. With pools, they can share a single link, and contributors can pay instantly, whether or not they use Cash App.

Once a pool is created, the organizer can name it, set a goal, and invite members by their Cashtag, text, or link. Contributions are tracked in real time, and the organizer can close the pool and transfer the funds directly to their Cash App balance at any time.

The feature also includes live progress tracking for organizers. Cash App said pools are designed for today's users who need fast, flexible ways to manage shared costs.

With more than 57 million monthly users, the company says more tools for group saving and spending are on the way.

"For younger customers in particular, managing money is often an inherently social experience that requires extensive discussion, planning, and collaboration between groups," Worboys said. "Combining the scale of Cash App's network with our robust suite of banking and commerce tools, we're excited to introduce new solutions tailored to the next generation and their financial lives."

More users are expected to get access to pools later in 2025.

