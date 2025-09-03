Carjacker Set Trap Before Stealing Woman's Vehicle In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The Ulster County incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, on Oak Crest Drive in Highland, according to the Town of Lloyd Police.

A woman told investigators that she was driving when she encountered a fallen tree across the roadway. A man then approached her car, threatened her by saying he had a gun, and forced her out before fleeing in her car, police said.

The victim was not injured.

About 30 minutes later, officers spotted the vehicle in the City of Kingston and Town of Ulster. Police attempted to stop the driver, but he refused to comply, police said.

The man, identified as Carlos Diaz, was eventually arrested near Ulster Avenue and Route 9W in the Town of Ulster.

Investigators determined that Diaz, who is homeless, deliberately placed the tree across the roadway in order to force the woman to a stop, police said.

He faces charges of first-degree robbery, grand larceny, and menacing, and was remanded to the Ulster County jail on $50,000 bail.

