Car Struck By Train At Rockland County Railroad Crossing

The incident happened around 9:44 a.m. on Tuesday at 400 Oritani Dr. in Blauvelt, the Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company Inc. said.

Firefighters arrived along with the Orangetown Police Department and South Orangetown Ambulance Corps. Police confirmed there were no injuries and no one was trapped in the vehicle.

Fire crews contained fluid leaks from the car while EMS evaluated the driver at the scene.

The incident was turned over to Orangetown Police for further investigation.

