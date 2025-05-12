Car Slams Into Pharmacy When New Driver Mistakes Gas Pedal In Rockland: Police

The crash happened at Bardonia Pharmacy on Route 304 on Monday morning, May 12, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

Police said the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was attempting to park when she mistakenly accelerated, causing the vehicle to crash into the building’s front entrance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

First responders from Nanuet Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics evaluated the driver at the scene.

Officials said the woman only had a learner’s permit and was not legally licensed to drive alone. She was issued a summons for operating a vehicle without the required supervision.

The Clarkstown Building Inspector and Fire Inspector also responded to assess the structural damage to the pharmacy.

