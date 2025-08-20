Car Slams Into Medical Building Waiting Room In NY, Injuring Several (Developing)

The incident happened on Wednesday morning, Aug. 20, around 9:30 a.m., when a vehicle crashed into the lobby of a Montefiore Medical Group building at 1010 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers, according to the Yonkers Fire Department.

The crash injured around eight people, including Montefiore staff, according to a Montefiore spokesperson and Yonkers firefighters. Two people were extricated from the vehicle.

Police are now investigating to see if the crash was caused by a medical episode, ABC7 reported.

Montefiore released a statement on the crash:

"Around 9:30 AM, a car accidentally drove into the front of Montefiore Medical Group (MMG) Cross County Practice, damaging the entrance and offices inside. The driver, passenger, and three Montefiore staff were transported to area hospitals. The practice location is closed, and patients are being notified about changes to appointments," a spokesperson said.

The building was damaged in the crash, and the structural integrity was evaluated for several hours, firefighters said.

Daily Voice has reached out to police for more information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

