Car Rolls Over On Taconic Parkway In NY

A rollover crash left a vehicle damaged on the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam County. 

The scene of the crash on the Taconic State Parkway in Kent. 

 Photo Credit: Kent Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 21, around 8:10 p.m., when the Kent Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on the parkway. 

Fire crews provided emergency assistance at the scene, the department said. No details on injuries were immediately released.

In a statement, firefighters reminded drivers to slow down and obey posted speed limits, especially on parkways and high-traffic roads.

"Speeding puts lives at risk and can lead to serious or even fatal collisions," the department said. 

