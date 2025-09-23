Car Rolls Over On Taconic Parkway In NY

The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 21, around 8:10 p.m., when the Kent Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on the parkway.

Fire crews provided emergency assistance at the scene, the department said. No details on injuries were immediately released.

In a statement, firefighters reminded drivers to slow down and obey posted speed limits, especially on parkways and high-traffic roads.

"Speeding puts lives at risk and can lead to serious or even fatal collisions," the department said.

