Car Flips On Palisades Parkway In Rockland After Possible Brake-Checking

The crash happened in Clarkstown just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, between Exits 10 and 11, according to a report from The Monsey Scoop. The incident caused heavy traffic in the area.

Hillcrest Fire Department, New City EMS, Rockland Paramedics, and New York State Police all responded to the scene, the outlet reported.

State Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for a vehicle suspected of brake-checking and triggering the crash. No further details on injuries have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.