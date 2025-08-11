Fair 81°

SHARE

Car Flips On Palisades Parkway In Rockland After Possible Brake-Checking

A crash involving an overturned vehicle on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County is under investigation, with police searching for another driver believed to have caused it by brake-checking. 

The scene of the crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway between Exits 10 and 11 on Monday, Aug. 11.&nbsp;

The scene of the crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway between Exits 10 and 11 on Monday, Aug. 11. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened in Clarkstown just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, between Exits 10 and 11, according to a report from The Monsey Scoop. The incident caused heavy traffic in the area. 

Hillcrest Fire Department, New City EMS, Rockland Paramedics, and New York State Police all responded to the scene, the outlet reported.

State Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for a vehicle suspected of brake-checking and triggering the crash. No further details on injuries have been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE