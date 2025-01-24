Car Fire Threatens Home In Hudson Valley

The incident happened in Orange County on Thursday, Jan. 23 at around 6:20 a.m., when the Washingtonville Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire in the driveway of a residence on Alexander Drive, according to the village's fire department.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews saw that the flames had begun to extend to the home’s exterior. This prompted additional assistance from the Salisbury Mills and Vails Gate Fire Departments.

Fire crews worked efficiently to extinguish the blaze, successfully preventing significant damage to the home. The fire caused only minimal damage to the building’s exterior, the department said.

Firefighters remained on the scene for around an hour to ensure the fire was completely out and the area was safe.

